From here on out, game trailers lose points with me if they don't have a guy green-screened over the gameplay footage, pointing out features like some gaming weather man. Witness Age of Conan product manager Erling Ellingsen (whose name does amazing things to the tongue) discussing the finer point of PVP in the game, from the PVP level system to the different locations available for wholesale slaughter of your fellow players in Hyboria. I love how he calls them PVP mini-games. Makes me think that at any moment Wario is going to pop out and demand you pick his nose in under three seconds, which is a feature that would completely sell me on the game.
PVP In The Age Of Conan
