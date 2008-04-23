QuakeCon: July 31 - August 3

id are getting their con on once again this year. Expect LAN parties, expect demo booths (from 60 exhibitors), expect competitive gaming and expect large, balding men in tight-fitting, id-related black t-shirts. It'll be held between July 31 and August 3, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Entry is, as always, free, but accommodation isn't, with a cot at the Anatole setting you back $150 a night. More details in the presser that dutifully follows.

MESQUITE, Texas - April 22, 2008 - As temperatures begin to rise it's time to start planning the ultimate summer vacation to THE must-attend gaming event of the year - QuakeCon 2008. That's right! The world's greatest gaming festival and party will take place July 31 - August 3, 2008 in Dallas, TX at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. As always, this event is FREE to all attendees thanks to the support of the QuakeCon volunteer staff, id Software, the event sponsors and exhibitors.

QuakeCon will once again host North America's largest BYOC

(Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN party, as well as an expanded exhibit area

with nearly 60 companies demonstrating their latest products. Of course, it

wouldn't be QuakeCon without highly competitive tournaments for serious cash

and bragging rights, parties, contests, entertainment and announcements.

Registration for the BYOC area will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on April 30, 2008

The Hilton Anatole is now taking room reservations for QuakeCon 2008 through

To receive the specially negotiated room rate of $137 (single, double,

triple or quad occupancy) and the special daily self-park rate of $5

(regularly $15 per day), you must request the group rate for "QuakeCon 2008"

or book through the link above when making your reservation. The hotel

requires a $50 non-refundable deposit on group reservations, which will be

credited to your final room bill upon check-out. Rooms at this special rate

are limited.

Companies interested in receiving information on sponsorship and exhibitor

information. Plan your travel, reserve your hotel room and BYOC spot,

practice those gaming skills and prepare to be blown away by another awesome

QuakeCon.