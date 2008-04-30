Rabbids Can Smell Wii Fit's Success

We haven't heard squat from Ubisoft on the next Raving Rabbids game. No announcement, no screens, no carefully-worded press release, nothing. Just this video. But after watching it, is it safe to assume that Ubisoft know which of Nintendo's cash-making coattails to grab next, and will be making the next Rabbids game at least partially compatible with the Wii Fit Board? You know the answer.
