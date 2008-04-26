The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

RAC Re-ignites Nintendo Sega Feud

The console wars between Sega and Nintendo ended years ago, but the folks of the RemixArtistCollective are bringing it back with a special 4-track remix album of classic tunes from both systems. On the Nintendo side of things you've got Mario and of course The Legend of Zelda, while Sega is represented here by Sonic the Hedgehog and...Sonic the Hedgehog. Does Nintendo win on sheer variety, or can two Sonic remixes stand up to the double threat of Mario and Link? Find out for yourself by downloading the electro dance versions of these classic tunes below. Not bad at all.

