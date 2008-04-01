Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Bugs And All, Ships 2 Million

Bugs? Hah. Crippled online performance? Whatever. Paying full-price for an expansion pack? You don't give two hoots. Why? Because Ubisoft announced today that they've shipped 2 million copies of Rainbow Six Vegas 2, which when you consider the game's short gestation period and myriad of problems is good news for the company. Not good news for gamers, since it shows Ubisoft can release any old guff and get away with charging $US 60 for it, but hey, we're not talking about you. We're talking about Ubisoft.