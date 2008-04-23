Rainbow Six Vegas 2 On PC Has Problems Of Its Own

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In case you weren't put off by the myriad of problems facing the PS3 and 360 versions of Rainbow Six Vegas 2, and went and picked it up on PC, there's something you should know. If the game crashes (and, like most PC games, it will probably crash sooner or later), don't just go and restart it. Just...don't. You may want to do some housecleaning first. Seems that whenever the game does die in your arms (must have been some kind of kiss...), the CrashReport file it leaves behind clocks in at an awesomely-ridiculous 850mb-1gb. That's an awfully long way of saying "Error, Error, Error".
PC-EACH GAME CRASH TAKE UP ALMOST 900 MB!! [Official Boards]

