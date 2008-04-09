Real Creepy Mario Now Talking Real Creepy

Thought it couldn't get creepier than the real life Mario? Oh man, yes it can, yes it can. The freakazoid now moves and, worse yet, talks. The animation was created by Deviant artist Portrix by using "Crazy Talk 5 Pro" to honour the originally, nightmare-inducing Mario. Link below is scary.
Animated Scary mario [Boundless Thanks, Z!]
