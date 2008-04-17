Realtime Worlds Seriously Considering APB For PS3

Realtime Worlds' Grand Theft Autoesque MMO APB (All Points Bulletin) has already been announced to be in development for both the Xbox 360 and PC. But with $US 50 million in their pocket, Realtime Worlds is considering all of their options. And that includes Sony's PlayStation 3. Studio Manager Colin MacDonald explained:

Yes, we'll be looking seriously at [APB on PS3] , but that doesn't mean it's going ahead, and it doesn't mean it's not going ahead.

Yes, but does it mean that it's not not going ahead? That's all we want to know!



