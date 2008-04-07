The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Red vs. Blue: Reconstruction

Now, clearly, these are production values in the upper 1 percentile, and we'd expect no less of Rooster Teeth, and I'm not gonna hate on it. But can I ask a question? How come any elected-office character in a military-genre movie has to have a condescending Southern accent?

It's like a British friend of mine once said about the stereotype of his accent: "If I am in a Star Wars movie, then I command the Death Star."

That said, I can't wait to see (and hear) where this is headed.

RVB: Reconstruction [Rooster Teeth, embedded video courtesy of Slackerchan at Gametrailers]

