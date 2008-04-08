The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Religion Once Again Embraces The Wii

When we're not munching on game cakes here at Kotaku Tower, we're always keeping up on the latest Christian-Nintendian cross-promotions. This billboard teases and upcoming sermon chock full of information on the Wii: "What Is Important." Not since WWJD has there been an acronym more powerful for getting those kids to stop having sex and start having some fish on Fridays.

Wii, cultural phenomenon, invades church [N-sider via GoNintendo]

