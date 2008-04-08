Religion Once Again Embraces The Wii

When we're not munching on game cakes here at Kotaku Tower, we're always keeping up on the latest Christian-Nintendian cross-promotions. This billboard teases and upcoming sermon chock full of information on the Wii: "What Is Important." Not since WWJD has there been an acronym more powerful for getting those kids to stop having sex and start having some fish on Fridays.
Wii, cultural phenomenon, invades church [N-sider via GoNintendo]
When we're not munching on game cakes here at Kotaku Tower, we're always keeping up on the latest Christian-Nintendian cross-promotions. This billboard teases and upcoming sermon chock full of information on the Wii: "What Is Important." Not since WWJD has there been an acronym more powerful for getting those kids to stop having sex and start having some fish on Fridays.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink