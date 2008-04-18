Resident Evil Zero Dated For Japan (And Only Japan)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japan-only Wii version of Resident Evil Zero has been dated for, well, Japan. The GameCube port will hit The Land of the Rising Sun July 10th and will retail ¥4,190 (US $TK). You know, one good thing about these Wii ports is that they're pretty cheap. Even though it's Japan-only at the moment, if it sells, you can bet your arse Capcom will release it elsewhere. Maybe in your town, too!
Biohazard Zero Dated [Famitsu]

