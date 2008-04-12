Resistance 2 Teaser Trailer Hits Tonight

It sounds like tonight's episode of GameTrailer's TV with Geoff Keighley is going to be a must watch. Not only will they be showing the first gameplay footage of Yoda and Darth Vader as playables in Soul Calibur IV, but they will be premiering the teaser trailer for Resistance 2 from Insomniac Games.

The show will also include the latest trailer for Midway's TNA iMPACT!: The Videogame, a Don King hosted bit of footage from Don King Presents Prizefighter and a look at some new gameplay from the Bourne Conspiracy.

The show airs tonight at midnight... or is that tomorrow morning at midnight? It will also be popping up on GameTrailers.com and the Xbox Live Marketplace.