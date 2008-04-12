The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance 2 Teaser Trailer Hits Tonight

It sounds like tonight's episode of GameTrailer's TV with Geoff Keighley is going to be a must watch. Not only will they be showing the first gameplay footage of Yoda and Darth Vader as playables in Soul Calibur IV, but they will be premiering the teaser trailer for Resistance 2 from Insomniac Games.

The show will also include the latest trailer for Midway's TNA iMPACT!: The Videogame, a Don King hosted bit of footage from Don King Presents Prizefighter and a look at some new gameplay from the Bourne Conspiracy.

The show airs tonight at midnight... or is that tomorrow morning at midnight? It will also be popping up on GameTrailers.com and the Xbox Live Marketplace.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles