Resistance 2 Trailer This Friday? Uh. Yes!

Will we get our first proper look at Resistance 2 for the PlayStation 3 this week? I'm going with "definitely maybe." "yes." GameTrailers TV host Geoff Keighley teases on his blog that the April 11 episode will feature "something special from our friends at Insomniac Games and Sony Computer Entertainment", one of seven exclusives Keighley boasts about.

The rumoured/leaked PlayStation Store release list we got a glimpse at recently lists the Resistance 2 trailer as arriving in store on April 15, the day of the PSN revamp. Consider it ((very) hopeful) speculation on my part, but keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement. Fingers locked in X-formation until Friday.

Update: And there's the confirmation! This week's GameTrailers TV features not just a Resistance 2 teaser, but Soulcalibur IV in-game action with Vader and Yoda, plus loads of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.
GameTrailers TV Episode 109 Promo [GameTrailers]

