Reviews vs Sales

Yeah, it's a tired old argument, but also one we don't mind revisiting from time to time, so indulge me. IGN have taken the ten top-selling games from 2007, put 'em in a list, then compared that list to the ten top-reviewed games from 2007. Any differences? Course there were differences. As in, seven of the games on the top-selling list weren't on the best-reviewed list, including FIFA 2008, Need For Speed: Pro Street and Brain Age 2. Doesn't really prove anything you don't already know/suspect (or at least, it shouldn't), but interesting nonetheless.
Do Reviews Sell Games? [IGN]
Yeah, it's a tired old argument, but also one we don't mind revisiting from time to time, so indulge me. IGN have taken the ten top-selling games from 2007, put 'em in a list, then compared that list to the ten top-reviewed games from 2007. Any differences? Course there were differences. As in, seven of the games on the top-selling list weren't on the best-reviewed list, including FIFA 2008, Need For Speed: Pro Street and Brain Age 2. Doesn't really prove anything you don't already know/suspect (or at least, it shouldn't), but interesting nonetheless.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink