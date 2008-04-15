Reviews vs Sales

Yeah, it's a tired old argument, but also one we don't mind revisiting from time to time, so indulge me. IGN have taken the ten top-selling games from 2007, put 'em in a list, then compared that list to the ten top-reviewed games from 2007. Any differences? Course there were differences. As in, seven of the games on the top-selling list weren't on the best-reviewed list, including FIFA 2008, Need For Speed: Pro Street and Brain Age 2. Doesn't really prove anything you don't already know/suspect (or at least, it shouldn't), but interesting nonetheless.

Do Reviews Sell Games? [IGN]