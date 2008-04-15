Rock Band US DLC Brings More Classic Rawk And PS3 IOUs

For those who are looking to drop some of your extra dollars—raining from the trees and flooding your gutters—on DLC, enjoy this week's Rock Band update. The Classic Rock pack includes:
"Call Me" by Blondie (master)
"Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd (master)
"Message in Bottle" by the Police (master)
Also of note, Harmonix reports that PlayStation 3 owners should get these new tracks this Thursday when the Sony's store comes back online, along with any other back tracks that have been missing from their store.
DLC Week of 4/15 [Rock Band Forums via GameInformer]
