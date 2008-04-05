Rock Band Drum Cozies

Jane over at Game Girl Advance points out these neat drum cozies. Colour-coded, and sound-dampening, they look like the perfect addition to any Rock Band set-up. I wonder why Harmonix hasn't starting selling some sort of official sound-dampeners for the drums?

Too bad they don't because these crocheted ones sold two days ago over on Etsy. Maybe FunkieFresh will make some more.

XBox Rock Band Drum Kit Cosies [Etsy, via GGA]