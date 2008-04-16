Rock Band Europe To See Price Retraction Tomorrow?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

File it under mega rumour, but Akihabara Blue is claiming that the Spanish media is very much in the know (but under embargo) that EA will be reducing Rock Band Europe's projected price to 169 € (down from 240 €)—a metric that would offer a 1:1ish dollar to euro conversion to ease the purchase a bit.

In other words, Europeans would no longer be paying the equivalent of $US 378, but something closer to $US 267 instead. We have no clue whether or not this is true, but we do know that it's a good idea, regardless.
