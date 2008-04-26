Rock Band Gets More Smashing Pumpkins, Mother Hips Next Week

Next week's downloadable content additions to Harmonix's Rock Band have been announced on the official forums. They'll go for the standard $US1.99 or 160 Microsoft Points, depending on your platform of choice, and will give you one more chance to see if you can vocally outperform Billy Corgan. It almost seems unfair to actually grade players on the singing portions of Smashing Pumpkins songs, doesn't it? Anyway, the line-up is...

Smashing Pumpkins - "Zero"

The Mother Hips - "Red Tandy"

The Mother Hips - "Time Sick Son of a Grizzly Bear"

