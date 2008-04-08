Rock Band Gets Official European Release Date [Update]

Quit rubbing your eyes, kid, this is real! EA have formally, officially and properly announced that Rock Band will be launching in Europe on May 23. The catch? As was pretty much already surmised, it's only appearing on 360, with the PS3, Wii and PS2 versions only vaguely scheduled for "Summer". No official price as of yet (I imagine they'll want to break that probably-awful news gently) OK, we do have pricing, and it takes the piss. Songs will be 160 MS points each, and all downloadable songs currently available in the US will be available from launch, along with nine bonus Euro-specific tracks. Oh, and starting May 27, all new DLC will be simultaneously available in both the US and European stores. Click through for the list of European-exclusive songs:

* "Beetlebum" by Blur

* "Rock 'n' Roll Star" by Oasis

* "Monsoon" by Tokio Hotel

* "Hysteria" by Muse

* "Hier Kommt Alex" by Die Toten Hosen

* "Perfekte Welle" by Juli

* "Countdown to Insanity" by H-Block X

* "Manu Chao" by Les Wampas

* "New Wave" by Playmo

Rock Band Gets Official Euro Date [Eurogamer][Pic]