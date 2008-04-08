The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Gets Official European Release Date [Update]

Quit rubbing your eyes, kid, this is real! EA have formally, officially and properly announced that Rock Band will be launching in Europe on May 23. The catch? As was pretty much already surmised, it's only appearing on 360, with the PS3, Wii and PS2 versions only vaguely scheduled for "Summer". No official price as of yet (I imagine they'll want to break that probably-awful news gently) OK, we do have pricing, and it takes the piss. Songs will be 160 MS points each, and all downloadable songs currently available in the US will be available from launch, along with nine bonus Euro-specific tracks. Oh, and starting May 27, all new DLC will be simultaneously available in both the US and European stores. Click through for the list of European-exclusive songs:

* "Beetlebum" by Blur
* "Rock 'n' Roll Star" by Oasis
* "Monsoon" by Tokio Hotel
* "Hysteria" by Muse
* "Hier Kommt Alex" by Die Toten Hosen
* "Perfekte Welle" by Juli
* "Countdown to Insanity" by H-Block X
* "Manu Chao" by Les Wampas
* "New Wave" by Playmo

Rock Band Gets Official Euro Date [Eurogamer][Pic]

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Still no word on Australian release and prices?
    I can't wait to see how hard we're going to be screwed.

    0
  • Louis Guest

    will the dlc in uk include all the current ones in US, not just the downlaodable songs from when the game comes out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles