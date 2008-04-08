Rock Band Tours with Seether, Flyleaf

Kicking off right here in Denver, MTV2 is going on the road with Flyleaf and Seether's Spring tour to give concert-goers a chance to check out Rock Band.

Beginning tomorrow and running through May 21, people who attend the Seether and Flyleaf tour will get a chance to play against members of the two bands on Rock Band. Competitions will be held at each venue with winners receiving a copy of Rock Band and a chance to co-hose Saturday Rock the Deuce on the channel with the two bands.

The whole tour, and the Rock Band offs, will be documented on MTV2.com with some of the better stuff showing up on the All That Rocks block on Saturdays at 6 p.m. from now through May 24.

"Sponsoring the Seether and Flyleaf tour is another way for us to give Rock Band fans the opportunity to connect with the bands they love and provide a stage for them to live out their rock fantasies," said Paul DeGooyer, SVP DVD, Gaming and Audio, MTV. "By supporting this tour, it allows us to expose great young talent like Flyleaf, who are a true Rock Band success story. The inclusion of their single "I'm So Sick" in Rock Band has helped propel them from gold to platinum selling artists."

The release isn't totally clear on how people will be selected to jam against the bands, but I suspect it will be pretty obvious at the venues.

MTV Games' Rock Band™ and MTV2 Hit the Road with Seether and Flyleaf

Rock Band and MTV2 Present One of the Hottest Rock Tours This Spring Beginning April 8th

New York, NY - April 7, 2008 - MTV Games, a division of Viacom's MTV Networks (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), announced today that Rock Band™(www.rockband.com) and MTV2 (mtv2.com) will hit the road as the presenting co-sponsors of platinum-selling rock act, Flyleaf (www.flyleafmusic.com) and chart topping alt rock act Seether, (www.seether.com) on their co-headlining tour this Spring kicking off in Denver, CO on April 8th. A perennial gold-selling artist, Seether currently has two top ten hits at active and modern rock radio simultaneously with "Fake It" and their follow-up smash "Rise Above This". After scoring 3 top ten hits at modern and active rock radio on their eponymous smash debut, Flyleaf is finally mining pay-dirt at Top 40 radio with their haunting ballad, "All Around Me"

"Sponsoring the Seether and Flyleaf tour is another way for us to give Rock Band fans the opportunity to connect with the bands they love and provide a stage for them to live out their rock fantasies," said Paul DeGooyer, SVP DVD, Gaming and Audio, MTV. "By supporting this tour, it allows us to expose great young talent like Flyleaf, who are a true Rock Band success story. The inclusion of their single "I'm So Sick" in Rock Band has helped propel them from gold to platinum selling artists."

"Seether and Flyleaf are some of the most requested bands in rotation on MTV2," stated Andy Hunter, SVP, MTV2. "Bringing together Rock Band and MTV2 to support these popular rock artists, hits home with our audience by bringing them bands they want to see in concert and the music video game they want to rock with."

Beginning Tuesday, April 8th and running through Wednesday, May 21st, music fans that attend the Seether and Flyleaf tour will be given the chance to play against the members of Flyleaf and Seether on Rock Band. Local competitions will be held at each tour location where several lucky contest winners will be given the chance to receive copies of Rock Band, create a hot MTV2 video playlist as well as co-host "Saturday Rock the Deuce" on MTV2 with Seether and Flyleaf. In addition, exclusive video clips from the tour will be available on www.mtv2.com and a tour diary chronicling Seether and Flyleaf's interactions with fans will air on MTV2 as they host the All That Rocks block on Saturdays at 6PM for 8 weeks premiering on April 5th through May 24th giving viewers weekly updates and footage from the road.

For more info, specific tour dates and locations, please visit Seether's website, www.seether.com, and Flyleaf's website, www.flyleafmusic.com. In addition, fans can visit www.mtv2.com and www.rockband.com for more information on dates, locations and Rock Band news.

Rock Band is a new platform for music fans and gamers to interact with music like never before, challenging users to master the lead/bass guitar, drums, and vocals as solo artists or cooperatively as part of their own band. Built on unprecedented deals with the world's biggest record labels and music publishers, the music featured in Rock Band will span all genres of rock and will include many master recordings from the greatest songs and artists of all time. Rock Band was the top winning game at this year's E3 show, winning the overall "Best in Show 2007" award and garnering the most Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2007 with five nominations and three awards.