Rock Band Wii Bonus Tracks Aren't Much Of A Bonus

So the Wii gets five "bonus" tracks on its version of Rock Band, does it? Five exclusive tracks, perhaps, to ease the pain over the fact the system won't support DLC? Course not. The five tracks are simply a quick, cheap workaround to that DLC problem, as they're all currently available as DLC for both the 360 and PS3. The "bonus" tracks are:
Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
The All-American Rejects - Dirty Little Secret
The B-52s - Roam
The Police - Roxanne
The Ramones - Rockaway Beach
Eh. Remember, though, if you're feeling a little let down by this (and indeed the whole DLC/Wii mess in general), don't blame Harmonix, they're on your side. Blame Nintendo.
