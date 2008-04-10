Rockets, Riots, Yeah, This Is A Rocket Riot

First announced last October, Rocket Riot, a collaboration between Coin-Op, CodeGlue and THQ, is looking great. Slated for release sometime later this year on Xbox Live Arcade, here are some early screens of the game in progress, which show that, hey, you can make a Worms clone look interesting.
Rocket Riot [Coin-Op, via Shard @ NeoGAF]
