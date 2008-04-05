Rockstar Acquires Mad Doc Software, Turns Them Into Rockstar New England

Rockstar Games has snapped up Mad Doc Software, the team that handled development duties on Bully: Scholarship Edition for Xbox 360 and Wii. Guess that buggy 360 version didn't leave too sour a taste in the Rockstar family mouth. Based in Andover, Massachusetts the studio will now be known as Rockstar New England, making it the fourth North American arm of the Take-Two publishing label. The new Rockstar New England is said to have "a particular focus on artificial intelligence and networking", potentially good news for online offerings from the pub. Congrats to the ladies and gentlemen in Andover. The full press release, with a bit more info, is right after this short break.

Rockstar Games Acquires Mad Doc Software

New York, NY - April 4, 2008 - Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today the formation of Rockstar New England through the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Andover, MA-based Mad Doc Software, one of the premier independent development studios in North America.

"The team at Mad Doc Software is extremely talented," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "Bringing them within the Rockstar Games family will enhance our core technology and further support our commitment to creating progressive and innovative gaming experiences."

Established in 1999 by Dr. Ian Lane Davis, Mad Doc Software has led development on and provided contracting services for triple-A titles, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and networking. The studio most recently worked with Rockstar Games on the Xbox 360 version of the critically acclaimed Bully: Scholarship Edition.

"To be a part of Rockstar Games is an amazing opportunity for everyone here," said Dr. Davis, Studio Head of the new Rockstar New England. "We're eager to bring our expertise to bear in the character-driven, open-world stories that make Rockstar Games titles so uniquely compelling."

About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is a global developer, marketer, distributor and publisher of interactive entertainment software games for the PC, PLAYSTATION®3 and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment systems, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Xbox 360® and Xbox® video game and entertainment systems from Microsoft, Wii™, Nintendo GameCube™, Nintendo DS™ and Game Boy® Advance. The Company publishes and develops products through its wholly owned labels Rockstar Games, 2K Games, 2K Sports and 2K Play, and distributes software, hardware and accessories in North America through its Jack of All Games subsidiary. Take-Two's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at www.take2games.com