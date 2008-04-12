Rockstar Flash Fun, Just Like GTA IV, But Not At All

What will we do when GTAIV actually comes out? Play it for 1,000+ hours? How lame. We'd much rather waste our time on zany flash ads that only take 1 minute or 2 a pop. For instance, if you're as cool as us, you'll have an awkward conversation with a representative from Goldberg, Ligner & Shyster...which we're beginning to suspect may be more of an escort service than a law firm, but no harm, no foul.
Hit the jump for 3 quasi-games that will bring a few minutes of fun to a hardcore GTA fan. Oh, and the spastic theme music is coming from the third box. Click "beverage menu" to start and things get a lot quieter.
