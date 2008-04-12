The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rockstar Flash Fun, Just Like GTA IV, But Not At All

What will we do when GTAIV actually comes out? Play it for 1,000+ hours? How lame. We'd much rather waste our time on zany flash ads that only take 1 minute or 2 a pop. For instance, if you're as cool as us, you'll have an awkward conversation with a representative from Goldberg, Ligner & Shyster...which we're beginning to suspect may be more of an escort service than a law firm, but no harm, no foul.

Hit the jump for 3 quasi-games that will bring a few minutes of fun to a hardcore GTA fan. Oh, and the spastic theme music is coming from the third box. Click "beverage menu" to start and things get a lot quieter.

