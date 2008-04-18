The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rockstar Games Social Club Open For Business

The headline really says it all. The Rockstar Games Social Club website is now open for pre-registration. First announced back in March, the Social Club will not only act as a glorified leaderboard, but as a social experience for the teeming masses. Right now the page is teasing a card game called Beat It! - the statistics card game - coming soon to the Social Club, as well as Midnight Club Los Angeles, which will also take advantage of the site's features. There's even a spot reserved for the music downloads you can purchase via the in-game ZiT service. Looks like they have plans for the Social Club far beyond GTA IV. Head on over to the site and get signed up before the site fully opens on April 29th!
Rockstar Games Social Club [Rockstar - Thanks Everyone!]

