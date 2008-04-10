The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rockstar Speaks On Australia GTA IV Edits, R18+ Classification

Rockstar has released a statement regarding the changes made to the Australian version of GTA IV to get it past the OFLC with an MA15+ rating. Here's the crux of it: "While there are some minor differences between the Australian and US/EU versions, they are not significant and we do not believe they take away from the level of scope and detail that make GTA IV such an incredible experience. We would not release the game in Australia if we believed these differences compromised the quality of the game in any way."

So there you have it folks. No specifics, sadly, but Rockstar's confident the changes won't affect your playing experience. Whether this is true or not is up to you to decide.

The full statement after the jump, including mention of the publisher's desire for an R18+ rating for video games.

UPDATE (15/4/2008): New Zealand is getting the same version of GTA IV as Australia.

The Australian version of Grand Theft Auto IV was rated by the OFLC in December 2007 as MA15+. Unlike the US and Europe, Australia still lacks an R18+ rating for video games and as a result many games are edited for release in Australia, including most previous Grand Theft Auto releases.

While there are some minor differences between the Australian and US/EU versions, they are not significant and we do not believe they take away from the level of scope and detail that make GTA IV such an incredible experience. We would not release the game in Australia if we believed these differences compromised the quality of the game in any way.

We strongly support the OLFC and will continue to work within their guidelines; however we believe the government needs to bring games in line with other media by introducing an R18+ rating, or edits to games will continue to be necessary. We encourage consumers to let their politicians know that they support an R18+ rating for games.

Comments

  • Scott Guest

    ARRRGg

    this is so sad...

    0
  • Yug Guest

    It should be noted however, that the version of the game played by Australian journalists, was the Australian version of the game - so while we might not know what ISN'T in the Aussie version, we do at least know what IS.

    0
  • Korwin Guest

    If you told us what the changes are we'd be more inclined to believe you rockstar. As your being all tight lipped about it your not instilling alot of faith.

    0
  • clawster Guest

    "While there are some minor differences between the Australian and US/EU versions, they are not significant and we do not believe they take away from the level of scope and detail that make GTA IV such an incredible experience. We would not release the game in Australia if we believed these differences compromised the quality of the game in any way."

    Why not tell us what those differences are, and let the consumer decide whether or not they are significant?

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    There's still nothing there telling us what they've actually cut. It's all very well for them to tell us that they don't think it's significant, but as they're not Australian they're not the ones who are going to be buying it. A bit of honesty from them would be nice - we are the ones that need to make the judgment, not the developer.

    At the moment I'm still intending to import a copy from New Zealand, because I don't want to be playing a compromised version. Certainly the gameplay won't be affected by any cuts they've made, but that doesn't mean that the overall experience hasn't been impacted. In fact it should be the exact opposite, since the cuts were made to get it through the OFLC.

    0
  • RaYdeX Guest

    Hey Rockstar,

    You're wrong. It's not your fault that your driven to these extreme's and this marketing rubbish to try and appease us, but you're wrong.

    We are not a second class country, and we do not deserve a second class game.

    Your sincerely,
    Australian Gamers Everywhere.

    0
  • Bertie_Beetle Guest

    To me, Rockstar not telling us what has been cut makes it sound like it is something significant. I wish they would just say what it was so I can decide whether I'll need to import it.

    0
  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    I remember reading you can request different levels of "service" from hookers. I'd bet on it being this. Either way, Play-Asia's getting yet another order from me. It's at the point now where if a game's deemed violent (or has boobies), I'm not taking any more risks, I'm getting the US version. Thank jebus for no PS3 region locking.

    0
  • HighOctaneTT Guest

    I'd say it's safe to assume it will be either:

    a) Tits
    b) Ass
    c) Violence
    d) A mix of the above

    At any rate, all things that you would want from your GTAIV experience. If you're an Aussie, maybe you could import from NZ - www.gpstore.co.nz is the top online store in NZ (I'm a Kiwi).

    0
  • dom @Dom

    "Either way, Play-Asia's getting yet another order from me."

    Same here, I'd rather not risk missing out on a part of the game that others have. The lack of R18+ classification on games here is only hurting Aussie retailers, no one else.

    0
  • RJG Guest

    If they're not significant and don't affect the gameplay at all, then how come I can't get the GTA series on Steam in Australia?

    Oh right, brick and mortar stores who whinge like little bitches because they get undercut by cheaper games on the internet and don't get to rape my wallet for an extra fifty bucks if people are given an alternative.

    Carry on, then.

    0
  • Simon Guest

    Oh for crying out loud. What is wrong with the OFLC in Australia? HURRY UP AND GIVE US THE DAMN ADULT RATING. People were complaining about this back in the Hot Coffee days, what is freaking well taking so long?

    The Australian Government must be the slowest, most bureaucratic and inefficient government in the world. Incompetent public servants. The world is laughing at you OFLC. LAUGHING AT HOW PATHETIC YOU ARE.

    0
  • phend @Phend

    Why is anyone buying this locally for $120 anyway?

    I understand that they 360 version has yet to be confirmed as region free, but surely PS3 users would be better off importing a much cheaper, uncut US version...

    Save up to $50, get the full game. Sounds like win/win to me.

    0
  • mjcowley Guest

    The edits in the past have been minor, I hope the same here

    0
  • mokn Guest

    If i owned Rockstar i wouldn't have edited the game.
    I'd let it remain banned, The Australian gamers would be even more angry and alert the issue if the game wasn't coming to Australia.
    The Australian market is also quite small the losses would be minimal.

    0
  • AJ Guest

    Given how much naughty stuff and gore you see in MA games (I like to trot out 300 as a pretty good example of how much an MA rating gets away with), it would have to be something pretty confronting.

    People may whinge about the OFLC but I think they stretch things pretty far with their MA ratings (given that many MA ratings in Australia are R in the UK bears this out). Plus the fact you could pick up ladies of the evening and have that embarrassing car bouncing scene in both previous GTA games in Australia and both games allowed you to murder people with chainsaws spraying considerable amounts of blood its seems unlikely its anything in your standard sex and violence categories.

    The rumor I have read in a few forums round ta intertubes is that the only noticeable difference is an edited cut scene in which a character has a baseball bat shoved right up where the sun don't shine and the scene is framed in a pretty uncomfortably confronting way. Its does sound like the sort of thing the OFLC would take umbrage with, portrayals of aggravated sexual assaults like that are always restricted to an R and for good reason, and as we don't have an R for games, we lose the scene.

    0
  • mrexplody @Mr Explody

    Not happy about the lack of information. That being said, I agree with the statement.

    This game in it's entirety has been rated not suitable for people under the age of 18 all around the world. However, because Australian AG wants to protect the kids, he is allowing 15 year olds to play the game. Implied sex or not, the game should not be sold to minors.

    In trying to protected the kiddies, the Attorney General's refusal of an R18+ rating is allowing content decidedly not suitable for minors to be experienced by minors.

    Also, those in NZ, we tend to share content, so I wouldn't be surprised if you get the same cut-down edition.

    0
  • cdog Guest

    My Bro and I are both importing from NZ. Stick it to the thought police.

    0
  • beefsack Guest

    If you don't tell us what is gone then it is significant enough. Already preordered from NZ for under $100 AUD, gamesman.co.nz

    0
  • antwandemarco @Anton Donohoe-Marques

    @ Phend:

    The only reason i'm getting the aussie version is because i wan't it at release. I've taken time of work to smash it in the first week it's released. Sadly depending on the severity of the cuts i may sell my aus version and buy the un-cut one. That is once i find out whats cut....

    0
  • Rob Guest

    screw that..
    edit my game = won't buy the game from australia.

    0
  • Scotttevil Guest

    Why don't we just pertition or something along the lines of last weeks EA pertition.. The thing is i think we should get some young gamers to take the OFLC jobs until WE own the OFLC. What better way to get what we want by holding a complete manaopoly.....!!!!!OMG!!!!!!

    0
  • Shane Guest

    Nice to see they've come out and said something (nothing) about the cuts and what they are.

    They still haven't explained why the same game* costs 40% more here than in the US.

    *Oh wait - it's cut right? so we're paying more for less!

    Regards,
    Shane.

    0
  • JP Dyno Guest

    Guns still there, Blood still there, I presume drug use is still there (it was in the last one),
    all i see is the prostitutes gone or dulled down. pfft, who cares, they seem like an afterthought ever since gtaIII anyway

    0

