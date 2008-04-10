Rockstar Speaks On Australia GTA IV Edits, R18+ Classification

Rockstar has released a statement regarding the changes made to the Australian version of GTA IV to get it past the OFLC with an MA15+ rating. Here's the crux of it: "While there are some minor differences between the Australian and US/EU versions, they are not significant and we do not believe they take away from the level of scope and detail that make GTA IV such an incredible experience. We would not release the game in Australia if we believed these differences compromised the quality of the game in any way."

So there you have it folks. No specifics, sadly, but Rockstar's confident the changes won't affect your playing experience. Whether this is true or not is up to you to decide.

The full statement after the jump, including mention of the publisher's desire for an R18+ rating for video games.

UPDATE (15/4/2008): New Zealand is getting the same version of GTA IV as Australia.