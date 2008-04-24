Rockstar To Track Early GTA IV Players?

Journalists in the UK who were receiving advanced copies of Grand Theft Auto IV had an interesting caveat—beyond wanting to know which platform was preferred for testing, Rockstar wanted to know their LIVE Gamertag or PSN IDs. While Rockstar's email request has been pulled from the source site, it's speculated that they intend to track various non-approved players, looking for regions where GTA IV might be leaking early. But from what we know about LIVE and PSN, Rockstar will have no way of differentiating downloadable copies (that have just leaked) from retail discs actually being sold early. So it all becomes an exercise in futility.



GTA IV: Microsoft and Rockstar tracking Gamertags before April 29 [videogaming247 via Gaming Today]