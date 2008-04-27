Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI Coming to NA PCs

I'm really more of a Records of the Grand Historian girl myself, but Romance of the Three Kingdoms — much like The Water Margin — is one of those classic Chinese works that's going to outlast us all. To prove the point, Koei has announced that they're bringing Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI to North American PCs. PS2 owners and people willing to slog through traditional Chinese or Japanese PC versions already had the opportunity to immerse themselves (yet again!) in the world of ancient China. After the apparent success of Warriors Orochi, Koei felt the time was right to bring the RTK's eleventh volume to North America on 29 July so even more people could take a stab at politics and war in the Six Dynasties period. Full release after the jump:

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS®XI COMING TO WINDOWS-BASED PC

One of Video Gaming's Longest-Running Historical Simulation Series Returns to PC on July 29, 2008

Burlingame, CA - April 23, 2008 - KOEI, recognised worldwide as the premier brand of strategy and action games, announced today that the Historical Simulation game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms®XI (RTK XI) is coming to Windows-based PCs for gamers throughout North America on July 29, 2008.

"Following KOEI's successful launch of Warriors Orochi for Windows-based PC earlier this year, the response to bringing more of KOEI's popular franchises to the platform has been overwhelming," said Amos Ip, Senior Vice President at KOEI Corporation. "For PC releases, the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series has always been at the top of our fans' wish lists. We are looking forward to bringing Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI to Windows-based PC this summer."

About ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XI

From legendary video game producer Kou Shibusawa comes his next historical simulation masterpiece. Rediscover an ancient civilization with an explosive history in the most stunning edition of Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

Set during the end of China's Han Dynasty and the 2nd and 3rd centuries A.D., RTK XI presents the most visually captivating evolution in the history of the series. Blurring the line between video games and art, RTK XI features visuals evocative of classical Chinese ink-paintings along with debates and duels rendered in real-time 3D animation.

As the ruler of a kingdom, each player will have complete control over their territories. More than 40 base commands give players the power to govern cities, manage their personnel, practice diplomacy and much more. Complete freedom to develop markets, shipyards, outposts, forts and military units expand on the already substantial benchmarks established by previous editions of the series. Furthermore, players will watch the era come to life through the uniquely individual personalities of the more than 780 officers and supporting characters they will encounter.

Players will need to dig deep within to prove themselves adept at both the military and political arts in order to bring China under one rule. Domestic affairs, diplomacy and warfare are all conducted on a single vast 3D relief map, dramatically bringing to life the eight massive scenarios that lie before them.

For improved control over each military campaign, RTK XI's turn-based game play allows the player to plan their movements without undue time constraints, and then execute their battle tactics when ready. RTK XI also introduces an entirely new system for researching military techniques, as well as an Advanced Tactics System that allows players to drive or lure enemies into devastating ambushes. Skilled players will be able to link together tactics for maximum damage.

Produced by Kou Shibusawa and developed by KOEI Co., Ltd, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI is rated "RP" (Rating Pending) by the ESRB. The suggested retail price is US$19.99.