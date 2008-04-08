Rough Riding: Hands on With Baja

I've never been a huge racing game aficionado, probably stemming from the fact that I didn't learn to drive until I was in my mid thirties. I've always been more of a kart racing type of guy. But there is one kind of racing game I love and that's a super immersive one.

My first look at Baja was truly impressive. Of course the set up they had it on had a lot to do with it. It was like an arcade set up with the 360 driving wheel and pedal plus three huge screens that were angled to give you a feeling of being surrounded. While the set up was certainly a plus, the game itself left me feeling pretty good about off-road racing.