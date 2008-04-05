R-Types Rated For PlayStation Network Re-release. You're certainly not going to be lacking in the various ways to play R-Type soon, as the ESRB has rated R-Types (again) for the PlayStation 3 and PSP, meaning that a PlayStation Store release is likely, if not imminent. The PS One "classic" was originally released by Irem in 1999, collecting both R-Type and R-Type II, a pair of extremely challenging arcade side-scrolling shmups. More please! *cough* Thunder Force V *cough*