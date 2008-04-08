Rumour: BioShock 2 Bound For PlayStation 3 (and Wii?)

Job listings for the 2K Marin-led sequel to BioShock hint rather heavily that the sequel (prequel?) will be coming to more than just the Xbox 360 and PC. The team at 2K are looking for a Senior Designer, noting that "Playstation3 experience is required." Also preferred? Unreal Engine 3 experience. BioShock 2 was officially announced last month with a pre-holiday 2009 release date, giving us plenty of time for rumour, speculation and console fanboy pissing matches.
Also noteworthy is that the multiple open job listings for BioShock 2 positions specify PlayStation 3, Xbox, and Wii as the intended platforms. I just hope they call it BioShock Too, because that's a funny and lighthearted way to name your sequel and the first one was sort of depressing. Who's with me?!
Senior Designer BioShock 2 [Gamasutra via Gameguru][Image Credit]
