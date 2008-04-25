The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rumour: Bungie Working On Halo Spin-off Prequel

The newest issue of EGM, due to arrive any minute now we hope, features more than just sexy details on Splatterhouse, it also contains rumoured details on Halo developer Bungie's next project. Unsurprisingly, EGM says that it will be a shooter set in the Halo universe, with a move to a third-person perspective and a setting that predates the original Halo.

The enigmatic Quarterman writes that "WETA is definitely involved in some capacity" and that we might hear more about Bungie's post-Halo 3 work as early as November, officially.

Quartermann: First Info on Bungie's Next Halo? [1UP]

