Saints Row 2 Release Date Announced

The big news out of yesterday's THQ Gamer's Day was the announcement of a street date for Saint's Row 2. The follow up to the uber popular first title will be hitting your PS3 or Xbox 360 on August 26th. As expected, it's been packed with a bunch of new features that will enrich your gang related gaming experience. Look for more details from my hands on with the game later today! You can also check out the Saints Row 2 website which just went live.

