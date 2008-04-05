The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Saints Row 2 Release Date Announced

The big news out of yesterday's THQ Gamer's Day was the announcement of a street date for Saint's Row 2. The follow up to the uber popular first title will be hitting your PS3 or Xbox 360 on August 26th. As expected, it's been packed with a bunch of new features that will enrich your gang related gaming experience. Look for more details from my hands on with the game later today! You can also check out the Saints Row 2 website which just went live.

Saints Row 2

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles