The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Saint's Row 2 Weapons - Ready, Clear!


And now a very special message from the Stillwater division of the Ultor Corporation. It's extremely ballsy of THQ to release this tongue-in-cheek video for Saint's Row 2 on the eve of the release of Grand Theft Auto IV, but damn if it isn't entertaining. This grabbed me as soon as they got out the shock paddles. I will buy any game that allows me to run around on the street shouting "CLEAR!" and lighting people up with a defibrillator. It's like a lifelong dream of mine, and possibly the reason I failed that one first aid course.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles