Saint's Row 2 Weapons - Ready, Clear!



And now a very special message from the Stillwater division of the Ultor Corporation. It's extremely ballsy of THQ to release this tongue-in-cheek video for Saint's Row 2 on the eve of the release of Grand Theft Auto IV, but damn if it isn't entertaining. This grabbed me as soon as they got out the shock paddles. I will buy any game that allows me to run around on the street shouting "CLEAR!" and lighting people up with a defibrillator. It's like a lifelong dream of mine, and possibly the reason I failed that one first aid course.