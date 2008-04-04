Sam And Max Totally Headed To The Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Our money was indeed on a full release of the episodic Sam And Max season one for the Wii, and now all we have to do is sit back and wait for our winnings to pour in, as Telltale tells GameSpot official tales of just such a release. Both European and North American Wii consoles will be graced with the first season of the dog and bunny-thing show this fall, with Dreamcatcher and The Adventure Company handing U.S. publishing and JoWood handling Europe's version, which comes complete with German and French voiceovers plus Italian and Spanish subtitles. I almost want to import the Euro version, just to hear Max threatening people in the language of romance, or perhaps French.

Sam and Max report for Wii duty [GameSpot - Thanks Dathcha!]

