Samsung's Second Life Mobile A Bad Idea

Second place mobile manufacturer Samsung has revealed a Second Life client for their phones that will allow the relatively small horde of visitors to the virtual world and their legion of alts access to the grid and related services wherever and whenever the whole thing hasn't crashed. This is a monumentally bad idea. As a Second Life resident for nearly a year now, I know people who only leave the world in order to buy groceries, and some of them already carry their laptops around when they do that, just in case they catch a stray wireless signal. We don't need to be able to connect to SL from anywhere. Sure, you'll be able to have quickie unicorn cybersex in the bathroom at work, but at what cost?

