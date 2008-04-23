Sasha Grey Talks Games (Not Sex)

Just because porn starlet Sasha Grey is into puking, that doesn't mean she's one dimensional. She's into gaming as well! Sasha is the proud owner of a Coleco Vision and enjoys playing games on her iPod when not doing other things. She adds:
It would be pretty dope to be a Tomb Raider, or Resident Evil type-character. Fuck it, let's go all the way: they put Jenna in GTA VC, why not put me in the GTA universe somewhere? But I'd have to be able to kick some ass...strapped with two MP5K's and a black and grey skintight outfit.
You hear that Rockstar? Sasha Grey is ready, willing and able. :/
Sasha Grey Talks Games [Giant Realm]
