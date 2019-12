In Japan, when you want to send an important message and letters or email or faxes won't cut it, there is another option: The Pocket Monster Telegram. For only ¥2,100 ($US 20), residents of Western Japan can send Pokémon telegram trophies to each other. Think about it. That's magical.

