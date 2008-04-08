Screw Coffee, Evangelion Goes Rule 34

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Evangelion is so popular in Japan that it not only has its own coffee, but its own shameful movie parody. Hello Rule 34! Osaka porn actress Nao Ayukawa takes on the role of "Rei" in naughty movie EVAN AyaX Rei in Ayukawa Nao as she does things. Various things. You might remember Ayukawa from previous roles in Maximum Ayukawa Nao, MAX GIRLS exciting and MAX Pink File Ano Pink File de Hakaseru! Then again, you might not.
