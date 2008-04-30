ScummVM, Now For Your Nintendo Wii

If you're not interested in getting homebrew up and running on your Wii, fine. That's your business. You're probably not interested in knowing that ScummVM is now working for the system, either, nor in seeing a man play Full Throttle on his couch using a Wii Remote. Because that's not awesome at all, is it?
