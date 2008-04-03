See Sega Exploit Cat Cuteness For DS Game

Such a soothing clip. Feeling... so... sleepy...
SEGA's Yume Neko is perfect for either people unable to purchase felines or those who totally hate the ones they already own. Everybody wins. Thanks, SEGA!
Yume Neko DS [Gemaga]
Such a soothing clip. Feeling... so... sleepy...
SEGA's Yume Neko is perfect for either people unable to purchase felines or those who totally hate the ones they already own. Everybody wins. Thanks, SEGA!
Yume Neko DS [Gemaga]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink