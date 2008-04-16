Sega King of Games Shirts Go International

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

KING OF GAMES shirts. KING OF GAMES shirts. KING OF GAMES shirts. While these Sega threads have been available at the Japanese K.O.G. store for a while, they're now available at the international shop. You too, can buy them! Yes, you. The After Burner, Out Run and Fantasy Zone threads are available for ¥5,775, ¥5,040 and ¥5,040. Later this year more Sega shirts will hit, including NiGHTS, Space Harrier and Mega Drive 16. You can then buy those, too. Yes, you.
Sega Shirts on Sale [The King of Games via ALBOTAS]

