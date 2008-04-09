The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sega Puts The Brakes On Its Racing Studio

The studio that Sega built specifically to work on its driving franchises has been shut down, reports Develop Magazine. Established in 2005, pulling in talent from UK area development houses like Rockstar, Criterion and Codemasters, the studio only got its hands dirty with one racer, the commercially stalled Sega Rally Revo.

If there's new Daytona, Virtua Racing, Enduro Racer or Sonic R title in the works at Sega, it won't be from this group of 60-odd fellows. Develop cites no known reason for the closure, but we'll just chalk it up to general Sega luck.

Sega Racing Studio closed [Develop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles