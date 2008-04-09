Sega Puts The Brakes On Its Racing Studio

The studio that Sega built specifically to work on its driving franchises has been shut down, reports Develop Magazine. Established in 2005, pulling in talent from UK area development houses like Rockstar, Criterion and Codemasters, the studio only got its hands dirty with one racer, the commercially stalled Sega Rally Revo.

If there's new Daytona, Virtua Racing, Enduro Racer or Sonic R title in the works at Sega, it won't be from this group of 60-odd fellows. Develop cites no known reason for the closure, but we'll just chalk it up to general Sega luck.

