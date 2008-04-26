Sega Superstars Tennis Double Faults At Retail, Now Just $19.99

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sega Superstars Tennis 2? Hahahahaha! That's a good one! With the game just five weeks old in North America, GameStop is already slashing prices on Sega and Sumo Digital's Sonic-filled answer to Mario Tennis, with Sega Superstars Tennis bottoming out at $US19.99 for the Wii, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 2. The Nintendo DS version? Just $US14.99.

If you're in need of a GTA IV hype deflection shield or you're now willing to bite at this price—even I am, despite my bitterness about a lack of Space Harrier or Cosmic Smash Guy—you can pick it up in-store or online as of right now.

