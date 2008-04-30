SEGA's Valkyria Chronicles SEGA Cameo

Crossover time! Characters Vyse and Aika from SEGA RPG Skies of Arcadia appear in Sega's new PS3 title Senjo no Valkyuria (Valkyria Chronicles). Makes sense with Sega rumoured to be working on a Skies of Arcadia. Right up there is proof of Vyse's in game appearance, and Aika is after the jump. Click over if you like. If not, don't. YOUR CHOICE.

Thanks 108 for the tip!