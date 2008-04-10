Sessler On Grand Theft Box Office



We've touched on the subject before and have even come to the same conclusion, but there's something charming about X-Play's Adam Sessler delivery of the material in this instalment of Sessler's Soapbox. Perhaps the best thing about these segments is that this is exactly how a conversation with Sessler goes in real life, only with varying degrees of slurring depending on how late at night it is. I still remember the first time I met him, when he put his arm across my shoulders and said...um. Well I couldn't quite make it out. The point here is Sessler kicks arse, regardless of whether you can make out what he's saying or not.