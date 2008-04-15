The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Shakin' It With Samba de Amigo For Wii

Sega is revitalising one of its most endeared and niche properties with Samba de Amigo for the Wii, handing of development to Gearbox Studios and trading in expensive, dedicated and unreliable maraca peripherals for a pair of Wii controllers. The Wii version can utilise either a nunchuk-and-Wii-mote combo or, preferably, a dual Wii Remote set up. The latter scheme feels more natural and, if Gearbox Studios gets force feedback and proper embedded speaker output working, potentially more authentic.

But how true to the original will Sega's casual-friendly music game ultimately be?

