The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sheng Long: We Won't Get Fooled Again

Clearly, this April Fool's Day thing has gone too far. Joke's over, people. We simply can't revisit our painful teenage years, when so many of us were legitimately fooled by EGM's legendary Sheng Long gag while loitering near the Waldenbooks magazine rack.

Street Fighter IV producer Natsumi Shiozawa adds insult to mental injury with today's update to the official blog on the game, "revealing" that Sheng Long will finally be playable, but only after a game-long streak of perfect wins. Surely Capcom wouldn't cruelly toy with our emotions again... would they? I'm off to contemplate this and violently sob.

New Street Fighter IV Unlockables! [Capcom Blog]

Comments

  • AJ Guest

    Sheng Long is to gamers what bigfoot is to rednecks.

    An imaginary creature that they seek to prove the world still has a little magic in it, and to beat up or shoot.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles