The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Shepard Fairey Civ Rev Poster Is Pretty Great

Definitely one of the classier attempts at game PR we've seen. 2K have commissioned Shepard Fairey to come up with a series of promo posters for the upcoming Civilization Revolution. There's "more to come", with the first featuring none other than the little Corsican himself, shaking his finger during a pronounced bout of little-man syndrome. If wallpapers of former French dictators sounds right up your alley, click for a bigger version.

Comments

  • Kevin Guest

    I don't think Shepard did this. Sure it's a bite on his style but the face and the hand illustration is not in his style.

    As for COALHALO, you cannot compare sports and art. thanks for playing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles