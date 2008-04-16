Shepard Fairey Civ Rev Poster Is Pretty Great

Definitely one of the classier attempts at game PR we've seen. 2K have commissioned Shepard Fairey to come up with a series of promo posters for the upcoming Civilization Revolution. There's "more to come", with the first featuring none other than the little Corsican himself, shaking his finger during a pronounced bout of little-man syndrome. If wallpapers of former French dictators sounds right up your alley, click for a bigger version.