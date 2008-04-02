Show Of Hands: Wii Online

Along with many of you, I've been playing quite a bit of Super Smash Bros. Brawl since it's been released. All in all, I'm impressed by the update more than I thought I would be. And the stiff platforming elements sorta grew on me.
But wow. Online play. That's not working too well, is it? Last night, I finally decided to give online a spin. I gave up after trying to join several games and waiting 5 to 10 minutes a pop for other players that never showed. Later, attacking with more resolve, I finally I got into one match—felt like a lottery winner—only to find that lag makes the hyperactive game completely unplayable. So I just wanted to run a quick poll to catch reader impressions of Wii's online services and see if I'm the only one having issues:
Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink