Show Of Hands: Wii Online

Along with many of you, I've been playing quite a bit of Super Smash Bros. Brawl since it's been released. All in all, I'm impressed by the update more than I thought I would be. And the stiff platforming elements sorta grew on me.

But wow. Online play. That's not working too well, is it? Last night, I finally decided to give online a spin. I gave up after trying to join several games and waiting 5 to 10 minutes a pop for other players that never showed. Later, attacking with more resolve, I finally I got into one match—felt like a lottery winner—only to find that lag makes the hyperactive game completely unplayable. So I just wanted to run a quick poll to catch reader impressions of Wii's online services and see if I'm the only one having issues:



